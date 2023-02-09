Ukrainian forces destroy Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near Kreminna

9 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle near the city of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: “Orcs [i.e., Russians] have recently bragged about their combat tank-support fighting vehicle with the loud name of Terminator on their main propaganda Russia TV. So many beautiful words about a vehicle that is almost impossible to destroy… Almost.

Defenders from Luhansk Oblast have a photo of the same Terminator from the Ruscists’ video, the exact vehicle that a propagandist praised and the crew, the commander of which said something about a ‘plague’…

The woods of Kreminna are terrifying… especially for the true Russian plague.”

Details: The actual date of the effective work by Ukraine’s defence forces was not disclosed.

Update: The press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces has posted a video of the vehicle being destroyed and pointed out that this was done by soldiers of the 81st Airmobile Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

It was also noted that this is the first Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle that was destroyed in Ukraine.

Background: The Russian-made Terminator tank-support fighting vehicle is designed for actions within tank groupings in order to strike anti-tank units. According to Defence Express, Russia only has about a dozen of such vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...