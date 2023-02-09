Ukraine and Britain agree on long-range weapons supply

9 FEBRUARY 2023

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the United Kingdom is ready to provide Ukraine with a powerful defence package, which includes inter alia long-range weapons.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote by Zelenskyy: “We have a powerful defence package from the United Kingdom. We have agreed on the supply of a significant number of armoured vehicles, long-range weapons, and we have also agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots.

I believe that this is our clear signal, for both Ukraine and the United Kingdom, that together we are not just passing through, but will walk all the way to our common victory.”

Details: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised that the United Kingdom is accelerating the supply of various types of weapons to Ukraine.

“In particular, when we talk about Challenger tanks, they are needed next month already to defend Ukraine,” said Sunak.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have signed the UK–Ukraine Declaration of Unity (London Declaration) during Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK on Wednesday, 8 February. The declaration aims to deepen cooperation between Kyiv and London.

Like this: Like Loading...