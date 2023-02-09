Russians burn corpses of their soldiers in Zaporozhye region to hide losses – General Staff

Vitaly Saenko19:33, 09.02.23

Local residents complain about the constant stench from the corpses.

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, set up a mobile crematorium to hide their own losses at the front.

“The enemy continues to suffer losses. To hide the number of dead invaders on the territory of the Pridneprovskaya Biotes enterprise in the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, the Russian invaders equipped a mobile crematorium. Local residents complain about the constant cadaverous stench in the south-eastern district of the city, especially at night,” the statement says. evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mobile crematoria of Russians – what is known

In April, it became known that Russian mobile crematoria were hard at work in the captured and demonstratively destroyed Mariupol . They burned the bodies of victims of Russian aggression, which, according to the city authorities, may be more than 20 thousand.

In December, the mayor of occupied Melitopol reported on the existence of a mobile crematorium in Tokmok. He also reported that hospitals in the occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region are overloaded due to the fact that the enemy continues to suffer significant losses.

Now a similar situation is developing in the Luhansk region. The occupiers no longer have enough hospitals, which is why maternity hospitals have already been given over to the treatment of the military . The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai , informed that the Russian invaders were planning to build a crematorium in Novopskov, Luhansk region, because there was no place to put the corpses of their soldiers.

