Russian invaders launched kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine: the first details

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Katerina Chernovol22:27, 09.02.23
The authorities of Dnepropetrovsk region have already warned about the likely attack of the residents.
On the evening of Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Russian occupation forces launched Iranian kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine. The local authorities of the Dnepropetrovsk region have already warned residents about a possible attack by enemy drones.
“According to the available data, an attack by kamikaze drones in the direction of the region is likely,” said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration.
He urged citizens to monitor air raid alerts and stay away from critical infrastructure and other strategic sites.
“Do not publish the results of hits and air defense work,” the head of the OVA added.
At the same time, the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, noted that the “shaheeds” were sent from the Zaporozhye direction.
“Shaheds come to us from the Zaporozhye direction. Remember the safety rules and take care of yourself. Dear administrators of tg channels: no photos and videos,” he wrote on Telegram .
An air alert as of 22:15 was announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. “Red” also remain the Lugansk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Updated 10:27 pm: An air alert was also announced in the Nikolaev and Kirovograd regions.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
Updated 22:51: The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, also warned about a possible attack.
“Mopeds will be, but a little … attention,” he wrote .
Updated 23:18: An enemy drone was shot down over Mykolaiv region. This was announced by the head of the regional police Sergei Shaikhet.
“Minus one “moped”! We are ready to meet others,” he said.
Besides, in the Nikolaev area the end of the air alarm is declared.
Updated 23:39: Another enemy drone was shot down over Mykolaiv region. This was announced by the head of the regional police Sergei Shaikhet.
“Colleagues report that at that time another one unexpectedly ran out of fuel,” he said .
The head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, emphasized that there were no arrivals or hits in the region.