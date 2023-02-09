Russian invaders launched kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine: the first details

Antonina Dolomanzhi, Katerina Chernovol22:27, 09.02.23

The authorities of Dnepropetrovsk region have already warned about the likely attack of the residents.

On the evening of Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Russian occupation forces launched Iranian kamikaze drones in the direction of Ukraine. The local authorities of the Dnepropetrovsk region have already warned residents about a possible attack by enemy drones.

“According to the available data, an attack by kamikaze drones in the direction of the region is likely,” said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration.

He urged citizens to monitor air raid alerts and stay away from critical infrastructure and other strategic sites.

“Do not publish the results of hits and air defense work,” the head of the OVA added.

At the same time, the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Nikolai Lukashuk, noted that the “shaheeds” were sent from the Zaporozhye direction.

“Shaheds come to us from the Zaporozhye direction. Remember the safety rules and take care of yourself. Dear administrators of tg channels: no photos and videos,” he wrote on Telegram .

An air alert as of 22:15 was announced in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. “Red” also remain the Lugansk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Alarms have been announced in a number of regions of Ukraine / screenshot

Updated 10:27 pm: An air alert was also announced in the Nikolaev and Kirovograd regions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...