Putin treats Russia like a cannon fodder farm – Kislitsa

Katerina Chernovol04:00, 09.02.23

Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN also responded to calls to “stop the war at any cost.”

Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN, Serhiy Kislitsa, said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin treats his country like a cannon fodder farm. He added that the military defeat of Russia is inevitable if the Russian criminal regime does not comply with the requirements of the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice and does not withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform , on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Kyslytsya also noted that the UN Charter and international law will be the basis for holding Russia accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine, crimes against humanity and for the crime of aggression. .

He added that Putin “has emasculated his nation and continues to treat his country like a livestock farm in order to produce more and more cannon fodder.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN also responded to calls “to stop the war at any cost, including the price of Ukrainian territory, the price of forgiveness for the lost Ukrainian lives and lands.” He cited the words of Mahatma Gandhi, who spoke about his state: “I would rather my country resort to arms to defend its honor than cowardly stand or remain a helpless witness to its own shame.”

Kislitsa noted that the UN Security Council still tolerates the presence of war criminals in the seat of the Soviet Union, and therefore cannot fulfill its task of maintaining peace and security in the world.

“If the Security Council remains immobilized by the villain himself and cannot punish him, then we, all responsible countries, must do this work for the Republic of Belarus for our common good, as stated in the first lines of the UN Charter, in order to save future generations from this hell of war,” he stressed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...