Prigozhin says 10 million Americans have applied to the Wagner Group

Yuri Kobzar18:13, 09.02.23

The oligarch assures that this is why he decided to stop recruiting Russian prisoners.

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin said more than 10 million US citizens have applied to join the Wagner Group. Allegedly, this was the reason for stopping the recruitment of Russian prisoners. This is reported by the telegram channel controlled by the oligarch “Prigozhin’s Cap” .

According to him, the Wagner Group had previously released an advertisement targeted at the American audience. After that, the group allegedly received more than 10 million applications from US citizens who want to “fight against NATO.”

“At the moment, we are considering about a million American citizens for employment. Therefore, we have temporarily suspended the recruitment of volunteers from Russian prisons, however, if there is a corresponding request from the US State Department, we will recruit from American ones,” Prigozhin said.

