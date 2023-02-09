In Kyiv, Pobedy Avenue, Brest-Litovskoe Highway and dozens of streets were renamed

Vitaly Saenko18:57, 09.02.23

2 minutes.1502

A total of 31 streets have been renamed, the names of which are associated with Russia and the Soviet past.

The Kiev City Council renamed Pobedy Avenue, Brest-Litovskoe Highway and dozens of other streets, lanes, avenues and boulevards.

“At today’s meeting, the Kyiv City Council renamed 31 more streets, lanes, avenues and boulevards, the names of which are associated with Russia and the Soviet past,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram .

In particular, Pobedy Avenue was renamed into Beresteisky Avenue, Victory Square – into Galitskaya Square, Michurin Lane – into Bolsunovsky Lane, Brest-Litovskoye Highway – into Beresteyskoye Highway, and Petrovskaya Street – into Voznesensky Yar Street.

“At the same time, having received legal grounds – the decision of the Ministry of Culture, yesterday in Kyiv they dismantled a monument to the Soviet pilot Chkalov. And today they removed the monument to the Soviet military leader Vatutin,” Klitschko added.

He stressed that the capital is waiting for the decision of the Ministry of Culture, which will allow the removal of the monument to one of the military leaders of the Bolsheviks – Shchors, which the people of Kiev have long insisted on.

Renaming streets and other objects in Kyiv: details

Last year, several hundred objects were “derussified” in the Ukrainian capital , the names of which were associated with the aggressor country or the USSR. In total, 237 streets, avenues and boulevards were renamed, whose names were associated with the aggressor country or the Soviet past.

Residents of Kiev voted to rename the capital’s metro stations “Friendship of Peoples” to “Zverinetskaya”, and “Leo Tolstoy Square” to “Ukrainian Heroes Square”.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...