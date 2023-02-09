“For courage and devotion”: Macron awarded Zelensky with the highest distinction of France (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva08:13, 09.02.23

The Order of the Legion of Honor was presented to the President of Ukraine during his visit to Paris.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was awarded France’s highest award. The Order of the Legion of Honor was presented personally by French President Emmanuel Macron .

“Respect to Ukraine and its people. Respect to you, dear Vladimir, for your courage and devotion,” the politician said .

It is worth noting that the Legion of Honor is the highest award in France, which is awarded by the president for military or civilian merit.

Zelensky’s visit to Europe – what is known

On February 8, it became known about the sudden visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to European countries. In the UK, he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and delivered a speech to the British Parliament , where he thanked the people of Britain for helping Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky was received by King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

After a visit to London, the Ukrainian president went to Paris to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

