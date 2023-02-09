APU hit the airfield in occupied Berdyansk, the enemy suffered heavy losses

Katerina Chernovol23:37, 09.02.23

The blow also hit a warehouse with ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Russian occupiers.

On February 8, 2023, Ukrainian defenders hit a military airfield in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Oblast . Eliminated more than 100 Russian invaders.

“We received updated information from our defenders about yesterday’s explosions: there are hits on the airfield. With this arrival, our soldiers destroyed more than a hundred invaders,” the Berdyansk city military administration said in a Telegram message .

It is noted that the enemy’s ammunition depot, fuel and lubricants and a radar station were also hit by the blow.

