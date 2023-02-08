Zelensky arrived at Orly airport in Paris and met with Macron (video)

Vitaly Saenko23:33, 08.02.23

Zelensky to host dinner with Macron and Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew from London to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to the British edition of The Guardian , Zelensky left London by plane and has already landed at Orly airport in Paris.

The RAF plane with Zelensky on board landed at the Paris-Orly airport at 22:45 Kyiv time.

In Paris, Zelenskiy is expected to host a dinner with Macron and Scholz.

Updated 23:30 . Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron have already met in Paris, French TV reports.

Zelensky’s visit to Europe: details

On February 8, it became known about the unannounced visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UK. He has already met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak , and therefore the head of state made a speech in the British Parliament , where he personally thanked the British people for the military assistance provided to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the UK was received by King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The media also reported that after a visit to London, Zelensky will go to Paris to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will arrive in the French capital.

