Ukraine to start preparing personnel for Crimea

8 FEBRUARY 2023

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, has announced that Ukrainian departments will start preparing a staff reserve for Crimea very soon.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, during an interdepartmental meeting, as reported on the ministry’s website

Quote: “The prospect of the liberation of Crimea shows that it is necessary to start training personnel for Crimea right now: law enforcement agencies, justice workers, educators, and other civil servants. In the near future, the relevant departments will be instructed to prepare a personnel reserve for Crimea.”

Details: The meeting was attended by representatives of the power bloc, Tamila Tasheva, permanent representative of the president in Crimea, Refat Chubarov, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, members of the parliament, as well as representatives of public organisations.

Vereshchuk noted that the reintegration of Crimea had numerous features to be considered, including a significant population and a long period of temporary occupation. All this must be considered when developing the legislative framework and during reintegration in practice.

Background: The decree of the President of 24 March 2021 put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on the Strategy of Reoccupation and Reintegration of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The Government decree approved the Action Plan for the implementation of this Strategy in the same year.

