Russian Armor Cracks Like Nutshell: Many Videos Of NLAW, Javelin, Stugna In Action

The equipment of the invaders turns into scrap metal

7.02.2023

Ukraine has been heroically resisting a full-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation for almost a year now. During this time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned into scrap more than a dozen tanks, armored personnel carriers and other armored vehicles of the enemy. At the beginning of the invasion, the American and British NLAW and Javelin anti-tank systems, as well as the Ukrainian development of the Stugna, played a key role in the defense of the country.

The Charter97.org website has collected the brightest videos of the work of Ukrainian ATGM operators.

NLAW

NLAW are Swedish-British portable anti-tank guided missiles with an effective range of up to 600 (in the new version up to 800) meters. The developers tried to make it not too heavy, however, the fact that the rocket has smaller dimensions and weight does not at all mean worse efficiency compared to analogues, and even has its own advantages when used in certain conditions.

The undoubted advantage of the rocket is the ability to attack from different positions. The operator can be in a trench, shoot from cover, the upper floors of buildings or from the basement. All this is very important during the fighting in urban areas, which was demonstrated by the Ukrainian fighters by destroying Russian equipment from the roof of the house.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces showed the moment NLAW hit a Russian tank at close range.

American volunteers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in close combat destroyed a Russian BTR-80 from an NLAW grenade launcher.

An Azov fighter destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle using NLAW anti-tank weapons. The invaders tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military, but received a fitting rebuff and fled from the battlefield.

The Russian military tried to hide in the bushes, but the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the bus with the invaders with well-aimed fire.

The position of the Russian military was detected by an unmanned aerial vehicle and destroyed by the NLAW.

Javelins

The Javelin was developed in the 80s in the USA and was created specifically to destroy Soviet tanks. The missile of this ATGM has its own thermal imaging homing head and, after capturing the target, flies at it on its own, while the operator is already changing position, which allows him to avoid the corresponding fire.

For almost a year of the war in Ukraine, the Javelin has established itself as a superweapon, which was proved by the soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demonstrating the spectacular destruction of a Russian tank.

Lviv paratroopers demonstrated the effectiveness of the Javelin by destroying two modern Russian T-90 Vladimir tanks.

The crew of the Javelin anti-tank systems of the 5th reserve battalion of the 28th brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign showed their work in destroying the equipment of the invaders.

This anti-tank system has proven itself well in the destruction of fortified positions. So Javelin helped destroy the position of the Russians in Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In Zaporizhzhia , the defenders of Ukraine recorded spectacular footage of the destruction of the BMP-3 of the occupiers.

The American Javelin anti-tank systems are literally tearing off turrets of the latest Russian tanks. The unique moment was filmed by the operators of the Ukrainian complex “Stugna”.

“Stugna”

Stugna-P is a Ukrainian anti-tank missile system that is capable of hitting a target at a distance of 50 meters to 5 kilometers, while penetrating armor 800 mm thick. One of the advantages of the system is that it can fire from indirect positions when the operator is out of sight. Guidance of the rocket during the flight phase is carried out from the remote control using a laser beam.

Thanks to a large number of examples of successful use, Stugna has become perhaps the most famous Ukrainian anti-tank complex. With its help, the soldiers of one of the units of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 units of enemy equipment in just 3 minutes.

The Ukrainian military proved that Russian tanks lose towers not only from American anti-tank systems.

Even the most protected and newest tank of the Russian army, the T-90M Breakthrough, could not resist the Stugna. The destruction of enemy equipment took place in the hottest point of the front — in the Bakhmut area in the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian ATGM also helped to destroy the “pride” of the Russian military industry TOS-1A Solntsepek.

Sometimes the occupiers try to elude the missiles fired at them. Whether it turns out — you can see in the video below.

Stugna showed itself well in the fight against enemy air forces. Ukrainian soldiers from this missile system destroy even Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters.

