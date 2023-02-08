scradge1

Live stream on YouTube: Zelenskyy addressing UK parliament:

Huge ovation from the members ;

https://www.youtube.com/live/wVJ1oxi2c7g?feature=share

  1. Rishi is expected shortly to announce that the RAF will train Ukr pilots. :-

    “The pledge to offer training to Ukrainian pilots in “NATO-standard fighter jets” enhances the possibility Western fighter jets could one day be donated to Kyiv’s armed forces.”

    Also :

    “Mr Sunak will also offer Ukraine weapons with “longer-range capabilities” which are seen as vital in enabling Ukraine’s armed forces to hit Russia far behind enemy lines.

    The “long-range capabilities” mentioned in the statement could refer to the Storm Shadow cruise missile.
    Launched from warplanes, the Storm Shadow is designed to be hard to spot on radar, making it very hard to shoot down. It also carries a 450kg warhead – twice the size of the warhead on a US ATACMS ballistic missile.

    Storm Shadow has a range of approximately 360 miles and its intended targets include command posts, ammunition depots, and bridges.”

