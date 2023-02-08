February 8, 2023 scradge1 Live stream on YouTube: Zelenskyy addressing UK parliament: Huge ovation from the members ; https://www.youtube.com/live/wVJ1oxi2c7g?feature=share Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Rishi is expected shortly to announce that the RAF will train Ukr pilots. :-
“The pledge to offer training to Ukrainian pilots in “NATO-standard fighter jets” enhances the possibility Western fighter jets could one day be donated to Kyiv’s armed forces.”
Also :
“Mr Sunak will also offer Ukraine weapons with “longer-range capabilities” which are seen as vital in enabling Ukraine’s armed forces to hit Russia far behind enemy lines.
The “long-range capabilities” mentioned in the statement could refer to the Storm Shadow cruise missile.
Launched from warplanes, the Storm Shadow is designed to be hard to spot on radar, making it very hard to shoot down. It also carries a 450kg warhead – twice the size of the warhead on a US ATACMS ballistic missile.
Storm Shadow has a range of approximately 360 miles and its intended targets include command posts, ammunition depots, and bridges.”
