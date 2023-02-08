Kazakhstan has changed the rules of residence for Russians: they will no longer be allowed in without documents

Veronika Prokhorenko16:25, 08.02.23

Now citizens of the Russian Federation will not be able to freely stay in the country without having a foreign passport.

The authorities of Kazakhstan have changed the rules for obtaining permanent residence for Russians on their territory. Now they need to have a foreign passport .

Corresponding changes have been made to the migration rules for issuing a permit for permanent residence of foreigners in Kazakhstan, writes The Moscow Times .

It is reported that the validity of the passport must be at least 180 days. Also among the prerequisites is the presence of their own housing. It can be confirmed through a notarized consent of the owner of the apartment or house where the foreigner lives in Kazakhstan.

Also published by Polisia.kz . writes that such measures were taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan in order to exclude the possibility of registering the place of residence of foreigners at “fake” addresses.

Visa regime for Russians

Recall that due to the war that Russia unleashed with Ukraine, the EU imposed visa sanctions against citizens of the Russian Federation. Already on September 12, the decision of the EU Council to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia came into force. Since that moment, the visa fee for Russians has increased from 35 to 80 euros , and the Schengen countries have actually stopped issuing visas to Russians for more than a year.

On September 19, a ban on entry into Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland of Russian citizens with Schengen visas came into force. On September 30, Finland introduced similar restrictions, and on October 25 they were supported by the Czech government . In Ukraine , the visa regime for Russians was introduced from July 1, 2022 .

