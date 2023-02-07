USAID transferred to Ukraine the first gas turbine station with a capacity of 25 MW. 

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) transferred to Ukraine the first General Electric gas turbine plant with a capacity of 25 MW to meet the needs of electricity.

USAID has already delivered more than 1,500 generators to 22 regions of Ukraine, and even more aid is on the way , the Ministry of Energy noted . These generators provide electricity and heat to schools, hospitals, accommodation centers for internally displaced persons, district heating companies and water supply systems during power outages as a result of Russian airstrikes.

“The installation of this turbine will be the first practical step in the implementation of the strategy of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine regarding the decentralization of the energy system and the development of small generation networks in our country . Currently, we will be able to provide more reliable generation, especially for the needs of critical and social infrastructure, and secure it, taking into account possible military challenges and risks,” said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

To date, USAID has invested about $400 million in Ukraine’s heating infrastructure to help Ukrainians survive the winter.

According to the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, the specified gas turbine installation will provide electricity to 100,000 consumers .

At the same time, the ambassador said that a similar installation will be delivered to Odesa, whose energy infrastructure was seriously damaged by Russian shelling.

As USAID Deputy Administrator Isabelle Coleman reported, the agency has already handed over 17,000 generators and a large number of heating tents to Ukraine. Currently, the decision of the US Congress to allocate a significant amount to Ukraine for the restoration of the energy system is expected. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3398343

