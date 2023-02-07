Ukraine’s Armed Forces attack Russians while they dig trenches

7 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukrainian defenders attacked the Russian occupiers while they were digging trenches with an excavator.



Source: Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook



Quote: “The Russians decided to dig trenches with an excavator to avoid stressing themselves out.”

Details: The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the strike was carried out by fighters of the 110th Mechanised Brigade, named after General Marko Bezruchko.

ЗСУ "накрили" росіян на екскаваторі під час риття окопів pic.twitter.com/8nHTBuCqu5 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 7, 2023

