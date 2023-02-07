Together with Germany and Denmark, the Netherlands is buying 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine

THE HAGUE – The Netherlands, together with Germany and Denmark, is buying “at least” a hundred Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks for Ukraine. They also provide the necessary ammunition and spare parts. The Netherlands also wants to provide training for Ukrainian tank crews.

A Leopard 1 tank.

Ⓒ AP

The modernized tanks are purchased directly from German industry. They are in storage there, write ministers Kajsa Ollongren (Defence) and Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) to the House of Representatives. The government does not want to say how much money is involved. According to the Germans, another 20 to 25 tanks will be delivered until the summer.

How many more tanks may be delivered in addition to this hundred will depend “on the revision process of the available tanks in stock with the German industry,” the defense ministry said. The Leopard 1A5 tank is an older tank that entered the market in the late 1980s.

“The war in Ukraine is at a crucial stage. I expect the fighting to intensify in the coming months. Russia continues to mobilize and there are signs that Russia is preparing a new offensive. That is why supplying battle tanks is important,” said Minister Ollongren.

Last month, the German government agreed to supply Leopard 2 tanks to the Kiev government. There was great international pressure on Berlin to agree to this. Countries have now announced that they will deliver more than a hundred modern tanks to Ukraine.

lease

This delivery of Leopard 1A5 tanks is separate from the delivery of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense. “Discussions about this are still ongoing.” The Netherlands has no tanks of its own, but leases eighteen from Germany. The cabinet is considering buying them and transferring them to Ukraine.

It is not the first time that the Netherlands has sent tanks to Ukraine. Last year, together with the United States and the Czech Republic, the government bought ninety modernized Russian T-72 tanks for Ukraine. The Netherlands has already donated more than a billion euros worth of military equipment to Kiev.

There have been warnings for a long time of a Russian offensive in the east of the country. Ukraine’s defense minister recently said he expected another large-scale attack around the anniversary of the invasion. February 24 marks one year since Russia invaded the neighboring country.

(C)TELEGRAAF.NL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...