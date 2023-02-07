The number of foreign tourists in Russia fell 25 times in three years

During 2022, 200.1 thousand foreign citizens came to Russia on a tourist visit, which is almost 1.5 times less than in 2021. At the same time, if compared with the data of the pre-pandemic year 2019, the indicator decreased by 25.5 times.

Last year, Germans came to the Russian Federation as tourists the most. However, the participants of the tourist market point out that indicating “tourism” as the purpose of the visit does not always mean that foreigners enter the country as sightseeing tourists. Experts believe that in the case of Germany, we are talking about business visits or visiting relatives in Russia.



In 2022, 25,400 German residents immigrated to Russia. In 2019 – 522.2 thousand.



The top three in terms of visits to the Russian Federation also include citizens of Turkey and Iran – 22.6 thousand and 14.6 thousand visits in 2022, respectively.



