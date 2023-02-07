Russian invaders hit Kharkov: there are hits (video)

Katerina Chernovol23:33, 07.02.23

2 minutes.2519UPDATED

There were six explosions in the city.

At about 23:00 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Russian invaders began shelling the Kharkiv region. Several explosions were heard in Kharkov .

“Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers strike! Stay in the shelters!”, – wrote the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinigubov.

Correspondents of ” Suspilny ” report that six explosions have already thundered in the city. At the same time, an air alert was declared in the region.

Updated 23:33: “The hit of enemy missiles was recorded in the central part of Kharkov. Preliminary S-300, from 6 to 10 missiles. Information about the victims and the extent of destruction is being specified,” Sinegubov said.

https://t.me/uniannet/88915?embed=1

Shelling of Kharkiv region

On Sunday, February 5, the Russian invaders hit Kharkov . The invaders got into the central part of the city. It was reported that the Russian troops fired from the S-300.

One of the rockets hit a five-story building of a higher educational institution and caused serious damage. A security guard was injured. Another enemy missile hit near a residential building. Four residents were injured

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov told how Kharkiv could be protected from shelling by Russia after the end of the war, so that the city could revive, despite the proximity to the aggressor. According to him, there are two options in this matter.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...