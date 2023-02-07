Medvedchuk’s wife was exposed on the financing of the National Guard and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: she transferred more than 50 million hryvnias to the occupiers

Companies whose ultimate beneficiary is Oksana Marchenko, wife of ex-People’s Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, transferred millions of dollars to the accounts of the National Guard and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea.

According to the press service of the SBU, networks of Kyiv companies and enterprises in Yalta paid the invaders allegedly for the protection of Medvedchuk’s real estate on the peninsula. In addition, Marchenko’s business structure regularly replenished the Russian budget in the form of paying “taxes and fees.”

The total amount of payments made in favor of the aggressor country is more than 50 million hryvnia equivalent. To implement the scheme, Marchenko registered a company in Yalta with an authorized capital of more than one billion Russian rubles.

To create it, I used the assets of three controlled investment companies located in Kyiv. Then the Crimean company signed the relevant security agreements with the structures of the National Guard and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the investigation, after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Marchenko’s company continued to finance the budget of the occupiers.

During 11 searches at the real estate of Medvedchuk’s wife, the offices of her Kyiv companies and at the addresses of their top managers, SBU officers found documents, computers, flash drives and mobile phones with evidence of transactions, seals and bank cards that the defendants used in illegal activities.

Oksana Marchenko and the head of an affiliated firm in Crimea were informed of a suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

The issue of reporting suspicion to the heads of three Kyiv companies involved in the criminal scheme is being resolved. Malefactors face punishment up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

