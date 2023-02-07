Lavrov came up with a new accusation against the EU: he convicted Borrell of a “racist entity” (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko16:37, 07.02.23

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the head of the EU foreign service in response to negative comments about his visits to African countries.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, came up with a new accusation against European officials amid criticism of the Kremlin’s policies. This time he accused the head of the EU foreign service, Josep Borrell, of racism.

As Lavrov noted on Russian television, the European official does not know how to hide the racist essence of his vision of the world. With this he responded to Borrell’s comment about his “African tour”.

“This is said by a man who does not know how to hide the racist essence of his vision of the world. Not so long ago, as you remember, he publicly said that Europe is a flowering garden, and he, therefore, is a gardener,” Lavrov said.

He also appropriated to Borrell the words that for the EU the countries of Africa are “jungles” that threaten the well-being of the “European garden”.

Earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, following a visit to Africa, declared the Kremlin’s deceit and called on the countries of the continent to solidarity with Ukraine.

January tour of Lavrov in Africa

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, most of the countries of the African continent have taken “neutrality”: they do not impose sanctions against Russia and do not supply weapons to Ukraine. Against this background, the Kremlin is trying to win over the governments of Africa to its side.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went on a diplomatic tour of Africa and visited four countries. However, it became known that his trip was not as successful as Russian propagandists are trying to present. As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted , “two unfortunate surprises” happened to Lavrov – some countries simply refused to see him.

