Marta Gichko05:39, 07.02.23

According to him, “Satanists” allegedly need to be destroyed throughout Europe, primarily in Poland.

The disgraced leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov , threatened Poland with “denazification” after Ukraine. Moreover, he believes that “it is necessary to fight Satanism throughout Europe.”

As Kadyrov stated in Telegram , Poland is allegedly “begging for weapons from the States”, having depleted its own military resources due to assistance to Ukraine.

“And now she (Poland – UNIAN) is confused: what if, after the successful completion of the “SVO”, Russia will begin to “denazify” and “demilitarize” the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention , and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on the territory of Poland. Therefore, the Poles realized themselves in time, “Kadyrov said.

The scandalous leader of Chechnya also said that “the political situation is complicated” in Poland. He noted that the annual Silesian Autonomy March will take place in July. In his opinion, this region of Poland “deserved a special independent status, and a referendum is urgently needed there, during which Russia can provide organizational assistance.”

“Ask, Poland, ask your masters,” Kadyrov summed up dismissively.

Kadyrov’s threats

Scandalous “Putin’s infantryman” regularly threatens the world with war. He recently erupted in threats against Europe after the Quran was burned in Denmark. He stated that European countries need “cleansing from Satanists,” like Ukraine.

This came after far-right politician Rasmus Paludan and his supporters publicly burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on January 22, prompting a Turkish outcry. It soon became known that this action was a provocation of the Russians. On January 29, Paludan held a similar action near the Russian embassy in Denmark. He dedicated these arsons to Kadyrov.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...