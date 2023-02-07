Ineffective Sanctions Allow Kremlin to Purchase UAV Components from US – ISW

Evgenia Sokolenko07:25, 07.02.23

Russia may be using its economic ties with other countries to launder drone components, analysts say.

The ineffectiveness of Western sanctions against Iran and the Russian Federation contributed to the fact that the Kremlin was able to acquire American components for the Shahed-131 , Shahed 136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Advertisement: 0:03

According to the British investigative group Conflict Armament Research (CAR), 82% of Iranian Shahed-131, Shahed 136 and Mohajer-6 drones whipped up in Ukraine had chips, semiconductors and other components from the United States. At the same time, most of the Western companies whose components were found in Iranian drones have denied the direct sale of components to Russia, Iran or Belarus since the beginning of the war.

War in Ukraine: Iranian drones

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran and the Russian Federation continue to conduct secret negotiations on the joint production of Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones, which Moscow is actively using in the war with Ukraine.

Military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko commented on the news about the possibility of building a plant in Russia for the production of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones .

“A country that has not been able to implement the project of kamikaze drones will produce these drones under the license of the country that created them, but which is not able to assemble them in quantities of more than a thousand and a few kopecks a year … Don’t you think that there is some Is there a dissonance?” the expert emphasized.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...