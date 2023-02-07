In the Donbass, the partisans harmed the Russians on the railway: Gaidai revealed the details and showed the video

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:50, 02/07/23

In the Luhansk region, the enemy will no longer be able to deliver the mobilized by rail, the head of the regional military administration noted.

In the Lugansk region, Ukrainian partisans harmed the Russian invaders on the railway.

The patriots set fire to the control cabinet of the railway, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergei Gaidai said in Telegram and showed the consequences of the work of the partisans. The official added that now the enemy will not be able to deliver either mobilized or ammunition by rail.

“The train is not going anywhere) … Luhansk partisans are keeping the Rashists in suspense … the equipment for the automated control of the railway (STS cabinet) was destroyed on the section of the Rovenki-Anthracite railway in the area of ​​​​the village of Yasenovsky … it burned well) .. .”, – said Gaidai.

