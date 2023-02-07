Germany promises first Leopard 2 tanks will reach Ukraine in end of March

7 FEBRUARY 2023
Boris Pistorius, German Minister of Defence has announced the deadline for the delivery of German Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 7 February.
The German Ministry of Defence wrote about this on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda.
“Next concrete steps for our support to Ukraine: Defence Minister Pistorius spoke today in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. At the end of March, the Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks from Germany will be available”, the message says.
Nächste konkrete Schritte für unsere 🇺🇦 Unterstützung: Verteidigungsminister Pistorius sprach heute in der #Ukraine u.a. mit Präsident @ZelenskyyUa und seinem Amtskollegen @oleksiireznikov. Ende März stehen die #Kampfpanzer #Leopard 2 A6 aus 🇩🇪 zur Verfügung. pic.twitter.com/mAbgiza4Sp— Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) February 7, 2023
On January 25, the German government decided to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.
In addition, Germany’s Federal Security Council has approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks from their industrial stocks to Ukraine.
After meeting with his German counterpart in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian Defence Minister, announced that Ukraine should receive 80 Leopard 1 by the end of the year, and the first two dozen should arrive “before summer.”
2 comments
That is a lot sooner than expected. This leaves little time for training the crews and maintenance troops. Unless, training has already been taking place before the announcement of the green light for delivery?
I would hope that they’re already training the Ukrainian forces, ALAS we’re dealing with krauts so who the hell knows!!!!