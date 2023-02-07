Germany promises first Leopard 2 tanks will reach Ukraine in end of March

7 FEBRUARY 2023

Boris Pistorius, German Minister of Defence has announced the deadline for the delivery of German Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, 7 February.

The German Ministry of Defence wrote about this on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda.

“Next concrete steps for our support to Ukraine: Defence Minister Pistorius spoke today in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. At the end of March, the Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks from Germany will be available”, the message says.

On January 25, the German government decided to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

In addition, Germany’s Federal Security Council has approved the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks from their industrial stocks to Ukraine.

After meeting with his German counterpart in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian Defence Minister, announced that Ukraine should receive 80 Leopard 1 by the end of the year, and the first two dozen should arrive “before summer.”

