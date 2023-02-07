scradge1

Denys Davidov: now we know the big attack direction of Russia

…………..

Maj. Gen Rupert Jones on the same crucial topic :-

One comment

  1. I agree that an attack from the north is out of the question. I hope that Ukraine doesn’t have more assets sitting there than is necessary, which I doubt.
    The attack will come from where the videos have nicely explained. This is the most logical scenario, and evidence of enemy concentrations in these areas back this up.
    How awesome would it be to have the promised Western tanks available NOW. How nice it would be to have Western planes and ATACMS NOW. But…

    Reply

What is your opinion?