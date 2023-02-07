Armed Forces of Ukraine harvested one of the largest “harvests” of dead Russians in a day (infographics)

Alexander Topchy08:37, 07.02.23

Russia’s losses in Ukraine are steadily growing. During the day, 14 tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles and an artillery system were destroyed.

Over the past day, on February 6, Ukrainian soldiers liquidated another 1030 Russian invaders who came to us with weapons.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , thus the total combat losses of the Russian army as of February 7 are approximately 133,190 individuals.

In addition to turning ordinary Russians into “good Russians”, the Ukrainian military is also destroying their equipment. In particular, 14 tanks were destroyed over the past day (3245 since the start of the full-scale invasion); 28 armored combat vehicles (6443 units); 1 artillery system (2232).

Also destroyed were 3 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (total 5107 since the beginning of the war) and 5 units of special equipment (total – 208).

Also, the Russians during their full-scale invasion missed 461 multiple launch rocket systems; 227 air defense systems; 294 aircraft; 18 ships and boats. 1,958 operational-tactical drones and 796 cruise missiles were also destroyed.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine as of February 7, 2023 / UNIAN infographic

War in Ukraine – latest news

As UNIAN reported, according to the latest data from the General Staff, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Novopavlovsky directions.

Also, over the past day, on February 6, the Russians launched 6 missile and 24 air strikes , carried out 75 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, against civilian targets in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson regions.

