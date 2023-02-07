A factory for the production of Ukrainian drones is on fire in Latvia (video)

Kateryna Chernoval18:59, 07.02.23

The company confirmed that the fire caused serious damage, but its exact scale is still unknown.

In Latvia, in the city of Marupe, there was a large-scale fire at the company for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles Edge Autonomy, which manufactures drones, including for Ukraine. As a result of the fire, heavy smoke was formed.

As Delfi reports , city residents are urged to close windows, doors and turn off ventilation. Edge Autonomy confirmed that the fire affected their production. At the same time, the company refused to provide more detailed comments. The deputy director of Edge Autonomy Yanis Vilmanis noted that the fire caused serious damage, but its exact scale is still unknown.

At the scene of the fire in Marupe, 50 firefighters, nine tanker trucks, and three truck ladders were involved. Rescuers from the Riga airport were also brought in with the only tanker truck in Latvia with a capacity of 35 tons of water.

The publication notes that Edge Autonomy is one of the world’s leading suppliers of drones. The company’s products are used for military, civilian and academic needs and are supplied to more than 70 countries.

https://www.unian.ua/player/Eui7cLWaA factory for the production of drones is on fire in Latvia

