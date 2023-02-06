The Verkhovna Rada recognized the Wagner PMC as an international criminal organization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has recognized the Wagner private military company as an international criminal organization.

333 people’s deputies voted for this, People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian parliament supported Resolution No. 3735, according to which it appealed to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of the world states with a call to recognize Russian private military companies by terrorist organizations.

