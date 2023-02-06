The leader of the Wagner PMC, who has lost his mind, challenged Zelensky to an air duel (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:17, 06.02.23

Yevgeny Prigozhin boasted that he allegedly bombed Bakhmut.

The leader of the international criminal organization PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin boasted that he bombed the Ukrainian Bakhmut, where people still live. The militant also challenged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to an air duel.

So, Prigozhin released the video allegedly after a night sortie as a co-pilot on a Su-24M bomber.

“Vladimir Sanych (Zelensky – UNIAN). We landed, bombed Bakhmut,” the international criminal said.

At the same time, he invited the President of Ukraine to fight in the sky for the sake of Bakhmut and the Dnieper.

“Tomorrow I’m boarding a MiG-29. If there is a desire, we’ll meet in the sky. If yours wins, take Artemovsk. If not, we’ll go to the Dnieper,” Prigozhin said.

PMC “Wagner” – an international criminal organization – what is known

On January 20, 2023, it became known that Washington called Wagner PMC a transnational criminal organization . In this connection, the United States should impose sanctions against the private military company of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This decision entails the freezing of any assets of criminals in the United States and a ban on Americans from providing funds, goods or services to this PMC.

On February 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the Wagner PMC as an international criminal organization . 333 people’s deputies voted for this decision.

