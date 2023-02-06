The first batch of 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles destined for Ukraine has arrived in Europe.

The ARC INTEGRITY ship with this equipment on board, which left Charleston (South Carolina) at the end of January, is now entering the British Southampton, the Dumskoy correspondent reports.

The BMP was sent as part of a $2.85 million military aid deal.

The M2 Bradley is a United States infantry fighting vehicle named after World War II hero General Omar Bradley. Created in the second half of the 1970s, taking into account the experience of the combat use of the Soviet BMP-1, the design features of the German BMP “Marder” and as a better protected and armed alternative to the M113 armored personnel carriers.

The crew of the BMP M2 consists of three people, the vehicle can carry up to six infantrymen in the troop compartment. BMP “Bradley” entered service in 1981, a total of 9753 copies of all variants were produced, which is slightly inferior to the number of BMP-2. It was used by US troops in the wars in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The car can reach speeds of up to 66 km / h on the highway, protected by aluminum armor. Armament consists of a 25 mm M242 Bushmaster cannon, a 7.62 mm M240C machine gun, TOW anti-tank guided missiles and six detachable 5.56 mm M231 FPW submachine guns (abbr. from Firing Port Weapon – loophole weapon).

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

