“Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac,”

Excellent quote from Polly Samson; wife of Pink Floyd guitarist Dave Gilmour.

Full article here:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-pink-floyd-feud-between-roger-waters-and-david-gilmour-just-got-deeply-personal?ref=home

  1. Hey Russians, leave those kids alone.

    So Waters has a problems with dark sarcasm in the classroom but raping children to quell opposition to brutal oppression is fine.

    I only want to hear an interview with Waters after he has endured torture and rape and watched those he loves (if anyone) die. Then he might have some actual perspective.

    I am not wishing that on him, but only saying he needs to consider reality.

    • Why not? You’re right! He should suffer the same horrors as his piss-on hero allots thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children.

