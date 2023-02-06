“Now it’s scary to turn your back”: a “cleansing” of commanders began in the Russian army

6.02.2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Irreversible processes have begun in the armed forces of the Russian Federation. After the shooting (which has already been called a real execution) of the well-known neo-Nazi and captain of the occupying army, Igor Mangushev (call sign “Bereg”), a scandal erupted in Russia. It’s one thing to die in battle, but it’s quite another to get a bullet in the back of the head from one of your own. And the invaders certainly were not ready for this.

Karma is not to be trifled with

The loudest event of recent days in the occupying army was the news about the “neutralization of Bereg”. The captain of the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps of the 8th army of the RF Armed Forces, Igor Mangushev, was, according to his wife, actually executed in Kadievka (formerly the city of Kadievka). Stakhanov of the Luhansk region by his own men.

It happened on the night of February 4th.

Igor “Bereg” Mangushev was taken to get neurosurgery in Stakhanov, LPR, with a gunshot bullet wound to the head. The nature of the wound, according to information from the doctors, it was caused by a short-barreled weapon. The bullet is presumably of 9 mm caliber, shot at close range. The wound channel goes down at 45 degrees from behind the occipital-parietal region.

The nature of the wound the officer received speaks volumes. Most likely, the perpetrator fired at a time when “Bereg” was on his knees. True, the performers did not work out – they did not check whether he survived. But the doctors have already given a negative prognosis, so, soon, Mangushev will most likely go to the next world.

After the statement of Bereg’s wife, who reported that her husband was not transported to a place where they could be operated on, information began to be thrown out on the occupation channels that this happened at a checkpoint, and Mangushev allegedly almost tried to arrange a “breakthrough”. However, getting shot in the back of the head and at such an angle, it was unlikely to have happened in a car.

Many inconsistencies in the circumstances of the attempt on the Bereg’s life, as well as the fact that “no investigative actions are being carried out,” outraged his colleagues. According to rumors, all this is because Kadyrov’s men may be involved in what happened – it is they who “manage” the territory of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

Previously, Mangushev distinguished himself by posing with the skull of the defender of Mariupol – as you can see, jokes are bad with karma.

“Elite” goes to the next world

In early February, it became known about another “incident” that had already occurred in the Donetsk region – not far from the occupied regional center. The commander of the 14th Separate Guards Special Forces Brigade of the RF Armed Forces (military unit 74854) Sergei Polyakov was killed.

This military formation is subordinate to the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, better known to everyone as the GRU. The brigade’s servicemen had previously “distinguished themselves” in two Chechen wars and in Syria, and in 2022 they were identified during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

There is still little information about the death of brigade commander Polyakov, but among “their own” they also talk about “cleansing”.

No more red lines

Today, in the Russian army, attacks on the commanders of mobilized Russians and “Wagnerites” prisoners are already in full swing. Angry at the stupidity of the command and stupid orders, the “warriors” began to raise their voices. But the main reason is the fear of becoming cannon fodder.

Attempts by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to hide the losses failed miserably. Because you can talk as much as you like about the false data of the enemy, but the fact is obvious: social networks are full of photo and video evidence of how thousands of Russian servicemen are systematically turning into “cargo 200”.

Fierce battles for Bakhmut, where the occupation command is gathering new batches of cannon fodder, horrify both the “mobiks” and the “Wagner” prisoners. And it is not surprising that it was the Donbass that became the site of the first cases of Russian attacks on their own commanders: in mid-January, two were already liquidated by their own soldiers.

As you can see, the trend is obvious and the words “now it’s scary to turn your back” have a good reason.

