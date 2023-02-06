Near Bakhmut “Wagnerites” hacked to death their commander (video)

Marta Gichko17:54, 06.02.23

Before that, the commander was wounded while trying to storm the Ukrainian positions.

“Wagnerites” hacked to death their own commander with an axe. So they got even with the officer who was wounded.

According to the Telegram channel “Look for your own”, the “Wagnerites” lynching of their own commander took place in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The mercenaries tried to advance, but their commander was wounded.

Then the colleagues carried their commander behind the shed and hacked him to death with an axe. The video of the brutal massacre was filmed by the drone of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

https://www.unian.net/player/4tOYV6KCThe invaders finished off their commander with an ax

For several months, the “Wagnerites” have been trying to capture Bakhmut to no avail. In all directions, Prigozhin’s mercenaries are dying by the thousands.

In the ranks of PMCs, many amnestied prisoners are fighting. Their attitude is not the best. The command of the Russian Federation does not hide why they need them. “Zeks” are deliberately sent into battle without food. This decision is due to the clear realization that prisoners do not live long in the war .

In particular, recently, mercenaries executed with a sledgehammer a prisoner – a “Wagnerian” who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and publicly stated that he wanted to fight on the side of Ukraine.

A video of the execution of Yevgeny Nuzhin was published by a Telegram channel close to Wagner PMC. Prigozhin himself stated that Nuzhin “met very bad, but fair people.”

