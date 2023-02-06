Kyiv received intelligence about a new Russian offensive, it can happen within 10 days – Financial Times

02/06/2023

Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The armed forces of Ukraine are preparing for a new large-scale offensive by the troops of the aggressor country Russia. The bloody authorities of the Kremlin will try to regain primacy on the battlefield and capture the rest of the Donbass. Massive attack can occur within 10 days.

This is reported by the Financial Times. It is noted that the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Chernyak said that Kiev received reliable information about Russia’s intentions to launch an attack within 10 days. The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, according to him, wants to capture all of Donetsk and Lugansk by March 2023.

“We are watching how the Russian occupation forces are redeploying additional strike groups, units, weapons and military equipment to the east. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Putin gave the order to seize all the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions by March,” Chernyak said.

In addition, a significant build-up of Russian forces in the east and south-east of the country is recorded.

“The Russian occupying forces this week threw all their forces into breaking through our defenses and encircling Bakhmut, and also launched a powerful offensive in the Lyman direction. But thanks to the resilience of our soldiers, they failed,” Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar is quoted as saying.

The media also writes that analysts consider the western part of the Luhansk region near Kreminna and Lyman to be a likely place for a new Russian attack.

Russia, they say, has been amassing troops there for weeks. Moscow is also building up resources in the south of the Donetsk region and deploying additional forces to the outskirts of the occupied Mariupol.

In addition, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the authorities expect a new offensive in the Donbass and in the southern regions of the country at the end of this month. That is, on the eve of the anniversary of the start of the Russian war in our country.

“Of course, we expect possible offensives from the Russians … they like symbolism,” Reznikov was quoted as saying.

At the same time, the official stressed that modern military equipment would not arrive in Ukraine by that time. However, according to him, the country has accumulated resources and reserves with which to fight back.

At the same time, Reznikov did not rule out a new Russian attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital Kiev. However, he said that these plans would not be successful.

According to him, Ukraine does not yet see the Russian Federation forming large strike groups from Belarus in the north or northeast of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, said that 326,000 invaders are fighting in Ukraine. And about half of them were mobilized last fall. These invaders were trained, making them potentially more effective troops than the recruits, who were immediately thrown into battle as cannon fodder.

So in the circles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine it is assumed that a new attack will be carried out with the help of elite units.

“We have to be serious. These are real mechanized brigades, even if they are less combat-ready than they were at the beginning of the war. They have reinforced parts of the Airborne Forces and the Marine Corps. These are not bus drivers and school teachers,” military advisers warned.

The FT also cited the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine is entering a time when the occupier is throwing more and more of his forces to break our defenses.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, military analyst Top Cooper believes that a new offensive by the occupying Russian army into Ukraine has already begun, in particular in the east. Top Ukrainian officials have been warning for some time that Russia is preparing for new attacks, and they could allegedly begin by February 24, the anniversary of a full-scale invasion.

OBOZREVATEL also wrote that military expert Mikhail Samus believes that at present the army of the aggressor state of Russia does not have the strength to repeat a large-scale attack on Ukraine, as at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. However, the occupiers are concentrating large forces in the Donbass.

