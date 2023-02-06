scradge1

‘It’s Shame To Be Russian’: Depardieu Flees From Russia, Assists AFU

Kremlin shill switches sides:

https://zd39b0-c97-org.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/zd39b0.c97.org/en/news/2023/2/3/534798/

One comment

  1. We all make mistakes, and it is a good thing to recognize when we have. Steven Seagal? Hello? Hello?

    No, I guess he is truly and utterly brain dead and bled dry of any humanity by his orc master.

    Reply

What is your opinion?