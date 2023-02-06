In Ukraine, a general and another “pack” of Russian officers were destroyed: “Stirlitz” showed a photo

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk22:26, ​​06.02.23

In our country, the commander of the regiment of Russian mobilized was liquidated, the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

A retired Russian general who commanded a regiment of those mobilized from Tatarstan was liquidated in Ukraine.

General Dmitry Ulyanov was destroyed, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoly Stefan “Stirlitz” wrote in Telegram. “… successfully demobilized: retired major general (or colonel), former commander of the 98th Airborne Division (airborne division – Ed.), commander of the regiment mobilized from Tatarstan Dmitry Ulyanov,” he stressed.

A Russian general was liquidated in Ukraine, Stirlitz shared / photo t.me/a_shtirlitz

According to Stirlitz, another “bundle” of enemy officers has been eliminated in our country, including many senior lieutenants and the commander of the howitzer self-propelled artillery battalion of the 4th tank division, Major Alexander Shvetsov.

“… successfully demobilized: the commander of the 4th TD GSADn, Major Oleksandr Shvetsov,” the defender of Ukraine said in a statement.

A Russian major was liquidated in Ukraine, Stirlitz shared / photo t.me/a_shtirlitz

Stirlitz added that three enemy senior lieutenants were also killed on Ukrainian soil: Maxim Zoshchuk, Nariman Salakhov and Pavel Goroshnikov.

A “pack” of Russian officers was liquidated in Ukraine, Stirlitz reported / photo t.me/a_shtirlitz

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...