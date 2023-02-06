“Further on your own”: in the Russian Federation, a child with a broken leg was forced to crawl to the fourth floor (video)

Marta Gichko17:36, 06.02.23

The boy was not offered crutches, and his mother did not help him either.

In the Penza region of the Russian Federation , a teenager with a broken leg had to crawl to the fourth floor to take an x-ray. Elevators in the clinic do not work on weekends.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, the teenager twisted his leg while playing with friends on the street. At home, the pain intensified, and the mother decided to take her son to the clinic. However, a surprise awaited her there: it turned out that there was no elevator operator on weekends, the elevator did not work, and the x-ray was on the fourth floor.

“Brace yourself, continue on your own,” they said to the teenager and his mother at the reception.

The child was not offered crutches, so the boy crawled up the stairs to the fourth floor. In the meantime, the mother was in no hurry to help him, but took off the torment of her son.

Subsequently, the video spread on social networks and the local governor reacted to it. The official said that installing an X-ray on the fourth floor was stupidity and instructed to conduct an internal check.

