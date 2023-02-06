First Canadian Leopard 2 tank sent to Ukraine arrives in Poland

06.02.2023

The first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada has donated to Ukraine has arrived in Poland.

The relevant statement was made by Canadian National Defence Minister Anita Anand on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we’ve donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment,” Anand wrote.

In her words, Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine.

The first Canadian Leopard 2 main battle tank that we've donated to Ukraine has now arrived in Poland. Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment.



Canada will continue to #StandWithUkraine. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ylO6rQaJWb — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 6, 2023

A reminder that last week Canada announced it would join an international ‘tank coalition’ and transfer four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Canada also agreed to buy the NASAMS air defense system and 200 armored vehicles for Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...