170 wagons with Belarusian and Russian fertilizers were arrested in Mykolaiv

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine and units of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), a wholesale batch of mineral fertilizers of Russian and Belarusian production was seized.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU, the Industrial Portal reports with a link to Ligu.Biznes .

Fertilizers were found in 170 wagons that were in Mykolaiv on the territory of the Sea Specialized Port, which is part of the business structure of the sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash, the SBU specifies.

The total volume of seized property is 11,800 tons worth almost UAH 100 million.

It was established that railway containers with fertilizers arrived in Ukraine even before the start of the full-scale invasion and were in transit mode.

According to operational data, the cargo belonged to companies from Russia and Belarus – Uralkali and Beloruskali.

In the future, the owners of the product planned to ship it to third countries for sale and receive millions of revenues, part of which in the form of taxes would go to finance the war against Ukraine.

The SBU initiated the transfer of seized property to the ARMA administration.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...