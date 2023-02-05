Ukrainian military struck with his confession immediately after his release from captivity (video)

Olga Robeyko21:55, 05.02.23

The released captives told about the food in captivity, it was terrible.

Ukrainians discuss a touching video of an exchange of Ukrainian military on February 4. Already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, the military Maxim Kolesnikov, and in the past a Kyiv restaurateur, picks up an apple and admits that he has not seen fresh fruit for months.

As the TSN story says, the released captives say: the food in Russian captivity was terrible. A shell with sprouts soaked in oil, cabbage with water, that is, in fact, animal food, for breakfast, and two potatoes for the evening.

“For the first time in a year I eat fresh fruit! It’s even scary,” says Kolesnikov, who looks very pale.

