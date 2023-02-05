Ukraine retains control of most logistics routes around Bakhmut – UK intelligence

05.02.2023

Russian forces have made small advances over the last week in their efforts to encircle Bakhmut, Donetsk region, but Ukrainian forces retain control of most of the logistics routes for the city’s defenders.

The UK Ministry of Defense said this in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

British intelligence suggests that the M03 and the H32 – the two main roads into the city for Ukrainian defenders – are likely now both threatened by direct fire, following the Russian advances.

In addition, earlier in the week, Wagner paramilitary forces highly likely seized a subordinate route which links Bakhmut to the town of Siversk.

“While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated,” the report said.

