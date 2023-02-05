“There is a consensus” with Zelenskyy that Russian territory will not be attacked with Western weapons – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that there is a consensus with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that weapons provided by the West will not be used to attack Russian territory.
Source: Scholz in an interview with Bild
Details: When asked about the agreement with President Zelenskyy that Western weapons would be used only on the territory of Ukraine and that Russia would not be attacked with their use, Scholz replied: “There is a consensus on that”.
In addition, the German Chancellor responded to Putin’s assertion that “German tanks will threaten Russia again”. Scholz said: “His words are part of a series of absurd historical comparisons that he uses to justify his attack on Ukraine. However, this war cannot be justified by anything. Russia is waging a merciless war against Ukraine.”
He also explained the principles under which Germany provides military assistance to Ukraine.
Quote: “Together with our allies, we are providing Ukraine with battle tanks to help it defend itself. We thoroughly considered each delivery of weapons and coordinated it closely with our allies, especially the US. This joint approach prevents the escalation of the war.”
Background: On 25 January, the German government decided to provide the Armed Force of Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.
There is that phrase again. “Help Ukraine defend herself” When will we hear the phrase “we will provide Ukraine with everything it needs to destroy the scum and remove them from Ukraine.”
Fear! Plain, simple fear is what governs little munchkins like Scholz and Biden. They will never be great leaders. They don’t have what it takes. They have zero foresight, no courage, no high intelligence, but they have plenty of fear stuck deeply in their old, dry bones, and a fair amount of plain stupidity.
Even after all that’s happened since this war started, after all the red lines that were crossed, all the courage and willpower that Ukraine demonstrated to the world, and, in particular, all the crimes that mafia land committed, these wannabe men in Berlin and Washington are still spineless cowards. They’ve learned nothing and they likely never will. They are NOT the types of leaders that will make the West strong again and who we need in case China decides to start its own military adventure. I shudder at the mere thought!
I think that no other nation in history had been abused so much as Ukraine and still gets one hand tied behind its back in its defense. This is unprecedented, and we have mainly two despicable cowards to thank for this. I spit in their stupid looking faces!