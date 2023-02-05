Russian “Tor-M2” was destroyed by the brigade that sank the cruiser “Moskva” – journalist (video)

Olga Robeyko22:43, 05.02.23

The Tor-M2 air defense system was destroyed by the soldiers of the legendary 406th separate artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Navy.

Recently, a video spread around the network of how the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian Arctic air defense system “Tor-M2” . 1+1 journalist and war correspondent Andrei Tsaplienko commented on this episode of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“This video shows the symptoms. Imagine, equipment that was not created for Ukrainian conditions, but for the Arctic, and they are being driven here. It costs a fabulous $ 25 million!” he says.

The journalist added that there are a maximum of two dozen such anti-aircraft missile systems in Russia. The fact that the Arctic air defense system ended up on the Ukrainian front indicates two things, says Tsaplienko:

they really collect everything they have from all over Russia and drive it to Ukraine;

the Russians themselves no longer believe in the nonsense that someone intends to attack them, they expose the “Arctic front”.

“Tor-M2” was destroyed by the soldiers of the legendary 406th separate artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Navy. It was this brigade that sank the cruiser Moskva, the journalist said. The Arctic anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed by the M982 Excalibur high-precision projectile in fact from the first shot.

Arctic air defense systems “Tor-M2DT” in Ukraine

The information that the Russian invaders began to use the Tor-M2DT air defense system on the Ukrainian front appeared in December 2022. This complex is adapted for use in the Arctic climate.

Russian propaganda says that the Arctic Tor can operate at temperatures as low as -50 degrees. He allegedly can hit targets at a distance of 1 to 12 km, and at an altitude of 10 m to 10 km

