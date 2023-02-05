APU captured a rare Russian SUV “Vodnik” (photo)

Katerina Schwartz11:56, 05.02.23

The shortage of AFVs forces Russia to use even such rare armored vehicles in the combat zone, the expert noted.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have captured the Russian GAZ-3937 Vodnik, a rare off-road vehicle capable of swimming across water obstacles.

As military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko noted , this armored car is in service with the Russian army in an amount of no more than fifty, the Russian Defense Ministry refused a large order for Vodnikovs, as they turned out to be too heavy to transport.

According to Kovalenko, the shortage of AFVs forces Russia to use even such rare armored vehicles in the combat zone in Ukraine.

“At the same time, even such a rarity is already in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which once again speaks of both the intensity of hostilities and their effectiveness. Of course, not in favor of the Russian troops,” the expert added.

