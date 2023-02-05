Polish General: Any Offensive Of Belarusian Army Is Doomed To Fail

The weapons of the Lukashenka’s military are from the bygone era.

5.02.2023

Roman Polko, Divisional General and the former commander of the JW GROM Polish special forces unit, commented for Delfi on the possibility of Lukashenka’s army entering the war in Ukraine.

“This would, first of all, mean for Lukashenka a complete loss of control over his own army and the fulfilment of tasks under the foreign command, which in no way strengthened Belarus. Of course, this is also possible, but any ground offensive of the Belarusian troops, in my opinion, is doomed to fail. What would motivate these soldiers to fight, what would be their morale?”

“What is the level of the Belarusian army’s readiness for conducting offensive operations?

“It is difficult for me to assess the readiness of the Belarusian army to carry out such actions. However, we know that the Belarusian armed forces were training similar operations during the ‘West’ maneuvers, but always as part of a group under Russian command, and not independently. In addition, as far as I know, the weapons at the disposal of the Belarusian army belong more to a bygone era and are often used by the Russian army, which treats them as their own.”

