Ministry of Defense instead of Reznikov will be headed by Budanov – Arakhamia

Nadia Prishlyak22:30, 05.02.23

According to him, the SBU will be headed by Malyuk, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs – by Klymenko.

Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov is being transferred to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation.

David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People faction, wrote about this in his Telegram channel . “War dictates personnel policy. Time and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is happening now and will happen in the future,” he said.

According to him, within the framework of the government, Reznikov is transferred to the position of Minister for Strategic Industries “to strengthen military-industrial cooperation, which is “absolutely logical, given his expertise on Rammstein and the need to “raise” the Ministry, which should do more” .

Arakhamia added that Major General Kirill Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense, which, according to the deputy, “is absolutely logical for wartime.” He also said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be headed by Igor Klymenko, and the Security Service of Ukraine by Vasily Malyuk (now both are acting as leaders in these structures – UNIAN).

“The logic is the same. The power departments at this stage should be headed not by politicians, but by regular security officials,” Arakhamia stressed.

