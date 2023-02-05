Kherson region receives 30 power generators from UNICEF

05.02.2023 19:19

The Kherson region has received 30 powerful generators from UNICEF for medical institutions and for the operation of water supply systems.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Another assistance [package] from international partners – a large batch of powerful generators for medical institutions and restoration of water supply. Thirty 20 kVA and 42 kVA power generators have already arrived,” the report said.

The administration noted that two generators from this batch would ensure the stable functioning of health care facilities, and the rest will help restore centralized water supply in communities of the region.

On February 4, Russian forces struck the Kherson region 60 times, killing one person and wounding another.

