India turns Russian oil into fuel for the West – Bloomberg

5.02.2023

India has sharply increased purchases of Russian oil. It is processed at local refineries, after which the resulting oil products are sent to the United States and European countries. And this situation generally suits the West.

Thus, India is playing an increasingly important role in global oil markets, writes Bloomberg . “New Delhi has not faced public backlash because it is helping to achieve the twin goals of the West: to cut the Kremlin’s energy revenues and prevent an oil supply shock,” the agency said.

The fact is that Russia has to sell oil to India at a large discount. This, combined with the price ceiling of the West, prevents the Russian Federation from earning as much from energy resources as before.

“Indian and Chinese refiners can make big profits by buying Russian oil at a discount and exporting products at market prices. This suits US Treasury officials,” said Ben Cahill, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (Washington).

Analysts believe that the more Europe tightens energy sanctions against the Russian Federation, the more important place India will occupy in the market. The supply of petroleum products to the US and the EU has already increased markedly:

India shipped about 89,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel a day to New York in January, according to Kpler, the highest in nearly four years;

daily deliveries of diesel fuel to Europe in January amounted to 172 thousand barrels, the maximum since October 2021.

Experts note that according to EU directives, India operates within the rules. When Russian oil is processed into fuel in a country outside the bloc, such as India, the refined products can be delivered to the EU, as they are no longer considered Russian.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on February 5, an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil products came into force in the European Union . In addition, the marginal price for diesel fuel and other petroleum products has earned. Among other things, these decisions will have a significant impact on prices at Ukrainian filling stations, but not before April.

