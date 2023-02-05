From FB page; Pray for Ukraine

Jack Swindle. Feb 5.

🇺🇦 Day 346 of the war in Ukraine!

Urgent prayers needed for the brave Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. They are surrounded on 3 sides by a sea of Russian troops trying to take control of that region. It’s Putin’s intention and selfish ambitions to destroy Ukraine that is behind this offensive siege. The only thing standing in his way is a completely outnumbered Ukrainian defense. There are now so many Russian bodies that have fallen, but still they keep coming like ants after a piece of candy. Putin needs to be stopped here and now or he will use this as a platform to take more and more. God, Protect every Ukrainian soldier in this fight. Provide all ammunition and provisions for victory and comfort. Give them supernatural abilities and wisdom and creativity to overcome this massive army of Russians that wants to destroy them and take away their land. Being an end to this evil madness quickly.

And a post from UkraineWorld.

Today Russia again attacked Kherson and its suburbs.

A lyceum, six residential buildings, and critical infrastructure were damaged. One person got injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration.





